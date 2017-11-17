A few sports awards tickets remain

Tickets for this year’s star-studded Shetland Sports Awards on Friday 1st December are available at the Clickimin Leisure Complex.

You can buy tickets by debit or credit card over the telephone or call along at the dry-side reception at Clickimin to purchase them in person.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly – so don’t delay. We are delighted to have Gregor Townsend, the Scotland Rugby head coach, as the special guest this year so don’t miss this opportunity to hear what he has to say.

Tickets are £32 each and this includes a three-course meal.

Come along from 7.30pm and join us on what is always a fantastic evening as we celebrate the successes of our local athletes, coaches and volunteers.

