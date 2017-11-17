Unst’s space aspirations, visit from ex-paramilitary and Amenity Trust redundancies
0 comments, , by Shetland Times, in News, ST Online
In The Shetland Times this week…
• Redundancy process begins at Shetland Amenity Trust whilst two head figures take breaks lasting into next year.
• Unst could be set to enter the space race after being identified as a suitable location for satellite launches.
• An ex pro-union terrorist who grew up in the height of Northern Ireland’s troubles speaks to The Shetland Times ahead of a visit this weekend.
• Living Lerwick’s flagship Winter Festival event still on track despite resignations.
• Plenty of inspiration for Christmas gifts in a 17-page feature.
… and much more