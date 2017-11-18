Ferry disruption

Saturday night’s sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick is likely to be delayed, NorthLink have warned.

The northbound sailing is expected to leave Aberdeen as scheduled at 5pm, but arrival in Kirkwall is expected to be two hours behind schedule. This, in turn, means the ferry is likely to arrive in Lerwick around one hour late.

The southbound sailing will leave as scheduled at 7pm and is currently expected to arrive in Aberdeen on time on Sunday morning.