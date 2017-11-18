18th November 2017

Ferry disruption

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Saturday night’s sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick is likely to be delayed, NorthLink have warned.

The northbound sailing is expected to leave Aberdeen as scheduled at 5pm, but arrival in Kirkwall is expected to be two hours behind schedule. This, in turn, means the ferry is likely to arrive in Lerwick around one hour late.

The southbound sailing will leave as scheduled at 7pm and is currently expected to arrive in Aberdeen on time on Sunday morning.

Tags:
ferry
NorthLink
Weather Disruption

More articles about ferry, NorthLink and Weather Disruption

Weather causes ferry delays
Weather causes ferry delays
28/10/2017
Ferry journeys set to be affected by bad weather
Ferry journeys set to be affected by bad weather
16/10/2017
Supplier remanded after being found with rucksack on ferry
Supplier remanded after being found with rucksack on ferry
04/10/2017
Early sailing
Early sailing
02/10/2017
Drugs seized from pair coming off ferry
Drugs seized from pair coming off ferry
20/09/2017
Ferry fares to be cut next year following pledge by Humza Yousaf
Ferry fares to be cut next year following pledge by Humza Yousaf
22/08/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top