National apprentice award for Shane

An apprentice from Shetland has bagged a top award at this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

Shane Odie, who works at Ocean Kinetics, was named Foundation Apprentice of the Year at the ceremony which took place at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Thursday.

The 18-year-old said: “I’m over the moon. I am so happy and so proud that I have done my company and my parents proud.

“I would say to anyone thinking about a Foundation Apprenticeship to do it. It will give them the opportunity to feel more confident and comfortable about the choices they will be making.”

Joining Shane at the Awards was fellow former Anderson High School pupil Kurt Crow. The horticulture Modern Apprentice, who works at the Plantiecrub in Tingwall, was a contender in the Level 2 Apprentice of the Year category.

Damien Yeates, chief executive of award organisers Skills Development Scotland, said: “I am delighted Shane’s valuable contribution has been recognised with this Award.

“His efforts, and Kurt’s, show how work-based learning, enthusiastic apprentices and committed employers are changing Scotland’s skills landscape and creating our future workforces.”