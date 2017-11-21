Break-up call led to man’s drink driving

A 24-year-old man who got behind the wheel drunk after receiving bad news about his relationship has been banned from the road for 20 months.

Ryan Johnson, of Joss Street, Invergordon, pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred on 30th July this year, when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The offence occurred at around 2am, the court heard, after Johnson – who had been out drinking – called his girlfriend.

A male answered the phone, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said, which “upset” Johnson. He was then told that his girlfriend had had a miscarriage and that the relationship was over.

Johnson then “decided to drive to Sumburgh so he could get the first flight home”, Mr MacKenzie said.

“Clearly the airport wasn’t open at the time and he wasn’t thinking straight”, the fiscal added.

Tests showed that Johnson had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the legal limit.

Sheriff Philip Mann said: “No doubt you’ll know the dangers of drink driving. Whilst I can understand why you’ve done it it’s by no means an excuse. It’s an explanation but by no means an excuse for putting the public in danger.”

Sheriff Mann banned Johnson from the road for 20 months, which can be reduced to 15 upon completion of a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course. He also fined Johnson £600.