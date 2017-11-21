Shetland Food and Drink launches new website

A new website promoting the best of Shetland food and drink has gone live.

Tasteofshetland.com brings together growers, producers and retailers to showcase the range of isles’ produce. Some items, including gifts and cards as well as some food items, will be available to buy through the online shop.

As well as the shop, the site features an interactive map so visitors can quickly find out where local food and drink is made and sold. Clicking on one of the pins in the map displays a brief summary of the featured business, along with a link to the individual producer or retailer.

The site is being launched by the new membership organisation Shetland Food and Drink. Its chairwoman, Marian Armitage, said: “Shetland has one of the most pristine environments in the UK and the food and drink which is produced here is exceptional.

“Shetland has a wealth of great produce as part of its DNA – its heritage. However, it has traditionally ‘kept its light under a bushel’ when it comes to promoting the wealth of produce we have here.

“So, with the growing interest both in and outwith Shetland in provenance of food and drink and regional production it is the perfect time for tasteofshetland.com to be launched.”

Shetland Food and Drink manager Jill Franklin added that the website should become an “online hub” for anyone interested in Shetland food and drink.

“Whether you are someone considering having a holiday in Shetland, are a past visitor and fan from afar or you live here, you will find a wealth of information. We want the site to be content-rich, informative, and ever-changing.”

Funding from various backers and sponsors would help “develop a cohesive platform for the Shetland’s food and drink producers” Ms Franklin added.

“The launch of www.tasteofshetland.com is an important step towards this aim.”