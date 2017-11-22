Festive streakers get up and running… and set new charity goal

The Shetland Streakers are gearing up for another festive exercise scheme – and they hope to raise hundreds of charity.

The annual fitness “streak” starts on Thursday and runs for 39 days up to and including New Year’s Eve.

Participants are asked to pledge to complete a minimum of 10 minutes of any type of exercise each day of the streak. Organiser Kerry Geddes, said if people missed a day it did not matter, but the aim was to encourage people “to be more active at a time when most folk are too busy, stressed or tired to exercise – exactly the time when they need exercise the most.”

Streakers can officially sign up at the Just Giving charity pages by searching for “Shetland Streakers Festive Streak 2017” and make a donation for Macmillan Cancer Support or Shetland Bereavement Support Services.

Donations are not compulsory but Mrs Geddes said: “So many people have been ‘streaking’ in previous years we thought it was a good idea to try and raise some extra money.”

To help people clock up their required amount of exercise a number of events are planned.

Every Thursday you can complete a mile walk or run by joining folk at the Sandwick school at 3.10pm. There is also a run after the Ness Under-sevens football training on Saturdays at 11am from the Sandwick Games Hall.

Most evenings there is a run/walk from the Strom football pitch and there are flexibility and strength sessions planned there too.

On Friday 24th November there is a sling walk, so parents can take their baby along, at Mareel at 10am and adults gymnastics classes are planned at Clickimin in the evening.

Saturday is packed with yoga and fitness classes throughout Shetland and strongman Dhanni Moar is holding a special event just for streakers – a tough fitness class and goal setting workshop at 11am. Places are very limited so anyone interested is urged to contact Dhanni.

On Monday nights there is an hour of exercise at the Germatwatt Centre from 7-8pm and pilates and fitness classes in Sandwick.

On Thursday 30th November there is a yoga class on with Sarah Sidgewick in the Staney Hill Hall in Lerwick at 5.45pm with all proceeds going to the Streak.

Next Friday there is a buggy walk before the Bookbug Baby session at the Lerwick Library meeting at 9.30am.

Walks, runs and other activities are also being planned across the isles, with details to be shared on the Streakers Facebook page.

And participants will be able to get online encouragement from Rosemary Mallace, 67. She is a marathon-running Shetlander now living in Manchester who retrained as a personal trainer after her retirement.

Streaker T-shirts are available again this year from Intersport with all proceeds be going to the charities.