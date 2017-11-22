A fifty-five-year-old man was taken to hospital following a two-car collision near Gulberwick on Tuesday night.

The collision happened at about 6.40pm and involved one silver and one black Vauxhall Astra.

Police said the man’s injuries were not believed to be serious.

A police spokesman said two other people were “walking wounded” but did not need further treatment.

The road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours.

Meanwhile a single vehicle accident occurred outside Girlsta at about 5.30pm involving a Renault Clio.

There were no injuries and the road was not blocked.