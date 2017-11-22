Seven months prison for man who obstructed police

A man has been sentenced to seven months in prison after being found guilty of obstructing police officers.

Ryan Paterson, 27, of Ronald Street, Lerwick, denied three charges during an appearance at Lerwick Sheriff Court last month. But Sheriff Philip Mann ruled that there was ample evidence to convict Paterson and deferred sentencing until this week for background reports.

Appearing at the court again on Wednesday Paterson was told by Sheriff Mann that his failure to comply with previous community orders suggested that “the only way of dealing with you is a custodial based sentence”.

Last month the court heard that Paterson, who conducted his own defence, denied obstructing police officers as they tried to exercise their powers under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He stood accused of refusing to remove his hands from his pockets, attempting to run away and repeatedly striking police officers with his upper body.

Paterson also denied placing an item suspected to contain controlled drugs in his mouth in a police station cell and swallowing the item in an effort to pervert the course of justice.

The charges also stated that Paterson shouted, used homophobic slurs, swore and behaved in a threatening manner.

Following a trial Paterson was found guilty of all three charges in addition to a fourth charge – stating that he maliciously blocked his cell toilet causing it to flood – which he pleaded guilty to.

Convicting Paterson last month Sheriff Mann told him: “You’re a bit of a chump to be quite honest. You’re your own worst enemy. You don’t tend to think things through.”

On Wednesday Sheriff Mann said: “It’s time that you take a tumble to yourself and I hope this time custody will teach you that you can’t behave like this.”