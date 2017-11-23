24th November 2017

Market Cross Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

For the third year running Living Lerwick has worked in partnership with the SIC, Northwards and NorthLink to re-instate the popular big Norwegian Christmas tree at the Market Cross.

Taking delivery of the Christmas tree for the Market Cross in Lerwick are (from left): Jane Leask (Northlink), Neil Robertson (SIC roads service), Robbie Leslie (Northwards) and Sherl Maclennan, Edna Robertson and Caroline Carroll (Living Lerwick). Photo: Ben Mullay

Two trees have always been gifted to Shetland as a gesture of goodwill from Norway to commemorate the Shetland Bus operation. These are erected in Scalloway and Whalsay.

Until 2012, when Shetland Islands Council had to implement major budget savings, extra trees were bought and erected for Lerwick by the council, including the tree at the Market Cross.

Living Lerwick director Ben Mullay said: “It’s clear everyone wants a tree at the Market Cross. Buying, transporting, erecting and decorating a large Christmas tree is hugely expensive, so we had to look at how to provide that without blowing our budget.

“Working in partnership, we have managed to find a solution which benefits everyone. Northwards and NorthLink have transported all three trees from Aberdeen free of charge and Shetland Islands Council’s roads department has erected our one at the Market Cross.

“Living Lerwick is decorating the tree. We are extremely grateful for everyone’s contribution and happy to have a tree at the cross.”

Meanwhile plans for Living Lerwick’s “magical Christmas light switch-on” event are well under way. It will begin with a parade which starts at Thulecraft on Saturday 2nd December.

Santa will arrive off the lifeboat at 3.15pm at Albert Wharf, turn right on to the Esplanade and travel up on to Commercial Road before taking his place as leader of the parade.

The Christmas lights (provided by the businesses in the area through Living Lerwick) will be switched on by Peerie Foxes nursery bairns waving their magic wands as they pass.

This year’s Jarl’s Squad will be out as part of the parade and the brass band will provide music as the parade progresses. The parade will pass through Commercial Street, down Church Road and finish up at the Market Cross to switch on the new tree lights to the sound of Christmas music.

Tags:
Christmas Tree
Lerwick
Living Lerwick
Market Cross

More articles about Christmas Tree, Lerwick, Living Lerwick and Market Cross

Caravan fire
Caravan fire
19/11/2017
Police appeal for information following assault
Police appeal for information following assault
18/11/2017
Unst’s space aspirations, visit from ex-paramilitary and Amenity Trust redundancies
Unst’s space aspirations, visit from ex-paramilitary and Amenity Trust redundancies
17/11/2017
Living Lerwick boss speaks out amid criticism of organisation
Living Lerwick boss speaks out amid criticism of organisation
16/11/2017
REVIEW: Scouting For Girls at Mareel
REVIEW: Scouting For Girls at Mareel
27/10/2017
Ambulance vandalised
Ambulance vandalised
22/10/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top