Comedian Sara Pascoe was in Shetland last weekend for a stand up show at Mareel.

She speaks to fellow comedian and podcast host Marjolein Robertson about the world of stand up.

Pascoe discusses how she first began performing stand up, as well as the ins and outs of touring. And she tells more about appearing on panel shows including QI and Mock The Week.

The stand up show is reviewed in 24th November edition of The Shetland Times.