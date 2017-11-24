24th November 2017

Local magazine bags national award

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Shetland Life magazine has won the Small Publishing Company Magazine award.

A local magazine bagged a national prize at Thursday night’s Scottish Magazine Awards.

Shetland Life won the Small Publishing Company Magazine award at the event in Edinburgh this week, but unfortunately editor Genevieve White was unable to attend after her flight suffered technical problems.

The monthly magazine, which covers a range of topics relevant to the isles, beat off competition from Menopause Matters and Living Orkney to earn the accolade.

Shetland Life is published The Shetland Times Ltd. and was first launched in 1981. Mrs White was appointed editor of the publication last year.

Tags:
Awards
Magazine
Shetland Life

More articles about Awards, Magazine and Shetland Life

National apprentice award for Shane
National apprentice award for Shane
18/11/2017
MSP Scott in running for politician of the year award
MSP Scott in running for politician of the year award
31/10/2017
Lerwick Port Authority projects up for national awards
Lerwick Port Authority projects up for national awards
04/08/2017
Bravery awards for Lerwick harbour rescue
Bravery awards for Lerwick harbour rescue
10/07/2017
Shetland fishermen dominate industry award nominations
Shetland fishermen dominate industry award nominations
01/03/2017
Switched on council team wins award for innovation
Switched on council team wins award for innovation
29/06/2015

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top