Local magazine bags national award

A local magazine bagged a national prize at Thursday night’s Scottish Magazine Awards.

Shetland Life won the Small Publishing Company Magazine award at the event in Edinburgh this week, but unfortunately editor Genevieve White was unable to attend after her flight suffered technical problems.

The monthly magazine, which covers a range of topics relevant to the isles, beat off competition from Menopause Matters and Living Orkney to earn the accolade.

Shetland Life is published The Shetland Times Ltd. and was first launched in 1981. Mrs White was appointed editor of the publication last year.