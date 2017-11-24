24th November 2017

Ofgem U-turn, primary school worries and rescuer’s bravery in this week’s Shetland Times

Ditching of plans to deliver electricity to the isles through a 260km subsea cable have been welcomed by isles politicians.

• Isles MSP Tavish Scott believes a new primary school should be built in Lerwick as the town grows.

The Shetland Times special feature takes a look back at the heroism of  the late Bill Deacon during the Green Lily rescue operation in 1997.

• The SIC is refusing to be drawn on the likely cost of preparing the old Anderson High School site before building begins.

• And the Scottish government is again being asked to stump up more cash for inter-island ferries.

