Saturday night’s southbound ferry sailing is to leave three hours earlier because of bad weather.

The Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 7pm.

NorthLink said she will now leave Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the Hrossey will leave Aberdeen at 5pmmon Saturday sailing straight to Lerwick.

Delays into Lerwick are expected.