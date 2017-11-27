GALLERY: Concert marks launch of Relay for Life 2018

Registration is open ahead of next year’s CRUK Relay for Life.

The 2018 relay takes place at the Clickimin Centre in Lerwick on 26th May – with a “survivors” reception being hosted in the new Anderson High School

Organisers hope all manner of additional, relay-related fundraising events and activities will take place the length and breadth of Shetland prior to this too.

The local Relay for Life committee is planning several road-shows across the isles to help with the registration process, while they will also be happy to answer any queries at the same time.

Next year’s relay was officially launched in fine style last Thursday night in Lerwick’s Garrison Theatre, with a concert featuring a heady blend of local music and comedy. Several audience members later stated that it was the “best laugh” they’d had in ages, while the music element of the show was also termed “terrific”.

Providing the laughs were Shetland stand up Marjolein Robertson, plus humorous songsmiths Elsbeth Clark and Steven Robertson, while the equally outstanding musical element came courtesy of Fjanna, the North Ness Boys and Kansa.

During the concert, representatives from Flybe, including the company’s interim chief commercial officer Ronny Matheson, were on hand to announce that they would be sponsoring next year’s Shetland relay – over and above their wider, long-term support for Cancer UK in general. That announcement was hugely welcomed by the local committee.

The airline also presented a raffle gift of two return flights to any of the Scottish airports the company currently fly to from Shetland, to be drawn and won on the night.

This, together with a number of Christmas-goodie hampers, helped raise an impressive £761 via the raffle alone.

Committee chairman Martin Henderson said” “The concert proved to be a terrific way to kick-off our 2018 campaign. We’d like to sincerely thank all the artists who took part in the relay launch concert; Derek Hendry and Gary Smith for providing the sound and lighting and everyone who bought tickets for the event itself.”

The committee’s attention is turning toward the main event itself next May, in the hope that Shetland’s 2018 relay could possibly exceed the event’s record year in 2014.

That year 120 teams with over 2,000 individuals took part, alongside 150 cancer survivors. That year £306,000 was raised from Shetland alone.

“We know it’s a very tall order indeed to try and beat that”, said Mr Henderson, “but we’re up for giving it a go.”

The first biennial relay was held in 2006 and since then they have accumulatively raised £1.18m – with Shetland being the first relay nationally to break the £1m barrier raised through just six events.

To help the local committee achieve their 2018 fund-raising goals, teams are urged to register as soon as possible to take part in what the committee hope will be another hugely enjoyable and, at times, poignant event.

Martin said: “We’re really looking forward to hearing from as many teams as possible, plus any cancer ‘survivors’ who would like to take part.” The committe would also like to hear from anyone who would be willing to help out in the lead-up to, or during, the event.

Martin said the help and support the committee have already received from Shetland Recreational Trust and Anderson High School head teacher Valerie Nicolson would help make the 2018 event “better still”.

“All-in-all we believe this will be another fantastic and successful Shetland relay year, helping raise funds to, hopefully once and for all, combat, or better still eradicate, this awful disease which affects so many people both in and out-with the islands.”

To register visit http://relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TR?fr_id=1820&pg=entry or click on the link provided on the CRUK Relay for Life – Shetland Facebook page.