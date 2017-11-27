27th November 2017

Pregnant women urged to get flu vaccine

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The Royal College of Midwives is urging more pregnant women across Shetland to get their flu vaccine to help protect themselves and their babies this winter.

The call comes after statistics highlighted that under half (47 per cent) of mums-to-be didn’t receive their vaccine last winter and that nationally flu was the cause of death among one in 11 women who died during, or shortly after, pregnancy.

Pregnant women who contract flu are also five times more likely to have a stillborn baby, or for the baby to die in the first week following birth.

Director of the Royal College of Midwives Scotland, Mary Ross-Davie said: “Flu is a really serious illness – it is not just a bad cold. It can have a serious impact on those expecting a baby, which is why we’re encouraging expectant mothers to get the vaccine.

“If you’ve been pregnant before, remember that a healthy and flu-free pregnancy last time is no guarantee that you won’t catch flu this time.

“The flu vaccine is free, it’s safe to have at any time during pregnancy, and it only takes a few minutes. To ensure you’re protected this winter, I’d encourage you to make booking your GP vaccination appointment a priority.”

Tags:
Flu Vaccine
health
Pregnancy

More articles about Flu Vaccine, health and Pregnancy

Life is a ‘million times better’ for Jolene after treatment in Mexico
Life is a ‘million times better’ for Jolene after treatment in Mexico
17/09/2017
New faces join the health board
New faces join the health board
06/07/2017
NHS walk-in clinic cancelled
NHS walk-in clinic cancelled
06/10/2016
Hard work helps reduce hospital’s delayed discharges
Hard work helps reduce hospital’s delayed discharges
10/06/2015
Flu jabs – urgent call to ‘at risk’ groups
Flu jabs – urgent call to ‘at risk’ groups
13/01/2015
Dentist can work again
Dentist can work again
31/01/2014

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top