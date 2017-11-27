‘Shetland in Statistics’ goes digital

The latest version of Shetland in Statistics has been published – and it’s gone digital.

Shetland Islands Council’s development service has compiled the data that covers 2015 and 2016.

For many years Shetland in Statistics has been produced in booklet form as a resource for anyone looking for things like population statistics, employment figures and geographical information.

The web version is in colour and features tables and graphs, new sections and an interactive contents page. Another new addition is the use of Infographics that summarise different sections of the booklet.

The council says it has been designed so it can be printed at home.

Business development researcher Leah Irvine said: “Shetland in Statistics is a valuable resource used not only within the council but externally by the media, researchers, business, students and so on.

“We recognised that some other important aspects of Shetland life could be included, so we decided to give it an overhaul. What we have now is an up-to-date, comprehensive resource which is both informative and enjoyable to read.”