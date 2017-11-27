27th November 2017

‘Shetland in Statistics’ goes digital

1 comment, , by , in News, ST Online

The latest version of Shetland in Statistics has been published – and it’s gone digital.

Shetland Islands Council’s development service has compiled the data that covers 2015 and 2016.

For many years Shetland in Statistics has been produced in booklet form as a resource for anyone looking for things like population statistics, employment figures and geographical information.

The web version is in colour and features tables and graphs, new sections and an interactive contents page. Another new addition is the use of Infographics that summarise different sections of the booklet.

The council says it has been designed so it can be printed at home.

Business development researcher Leah Irvine said: “Shetland in Statistics is a valuable resource used not only within the council but externally by the media, researchers, business, students and so on.

“We recognised that some other important aspects of Shetland life could be included, so we decided to give it an overhaul. What we have now is an up-to-date, comprehensive resource which is both informative and enjoyable to read.”

Tags:
Shetland in Statistics

One comment

  1. Graham White

    Moving with ‘The Times’

    Excellent idea for this most useful publication!

    Thanks to all concerned

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top