28th November 2017

Three men taken to hospital after two-car smash

by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Three men were taken to hospital last night after a crash involving two cars took place on the Black Gaet.

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were called to the scene following the crash involving a red Volkswagen Golf and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The three men involved were aged 19, 18 and 17. They were taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital suffering from serious but not life threatening injuries.

The road was closed until 1.30am.

