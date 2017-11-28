29th November 2017

Two-car crash near Voe

Another car accident has happened in the isles – this time on the A-road near Voe.

Police say the two vehicle crash took place between a silver Citroen C3 and a blue Mazda 6 just after 3pm on Tuesday.

The road was not blocked as a result of the crash, although police have said the cars were still on the road.

It follows a crash at the Black Gaet last night, which resulted in three men being taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

