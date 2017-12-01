SLAP recruits two new board members

The property investment company owned by Shetland Charitable Trust has appointed two new directors.

Former Lerwick Port Authority chairman Brian Anderson and Sodexo facilities manager Colin Clark will sit on the SLAP board in non-executive roles after being approved by the charitable trust trustees.

They join chairman Michael Thomson and directors Susan Groat and Bill Manson.

Mr Thomson said: “We are delighted to welcome Brian and Colin onto the Bbard. With their experience and depth of knowledge, they will make a significant contribution to the work of SLAP.”

SLAP has a property portfolio in excess of £17 million.

Ms Groat’s and Mr Manson’s terms of appointment are due to end in December 2018.