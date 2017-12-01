A windfarm, a battle of the airlines and a penchant for pennants
• Plans for a windfarm in Yell have shifted up a gear – but campaigners warn a ‘Pandora’s box’ has been opened
• Airline bosses are hoping NHS Shetland will take up a deal enabling them to provide flights for hospital appointments
• A health and safety watchdog is making enquires after a man fell from a cherry picker in Lerwick
• Bairns from Bell’s Brae Primary School entered a competition to design a new RNLI pennant
• An intrepid isles swimmer has spoken about the moment he came face to face with an orca in a Norwegian fjord
• Cause for celebration as Shetland Life triumphs at magazine awards
• Town residents welcome draft plans for 300 Staney Hill homes
• Cecil Eunson made new chairman of local NFU branch.
• Catch all the latest in agriculture in our December Landwise
• SIBC marks 30 years in the business