A windfarm, a battle of the airlines and a penchant for pennants

• Plans for a windfarm in Yell have shifted up a gear – but campaigners warn a ‘Pandora’s box’ has been opened

• Airline bosses are hoping NHS Shetland will take up a deal enabling them to provide flights for hospital appointments

• A health and safety watchdog is making enquires after a man fell from a cherry picker in Lerwick

• Bairns from Bell’s Brae Primary School entered a competition to design a new RNLI pennant

• An intrepid isles swimmer has spoken about the moment he came face to face with an orca in a Norwegian fjord

• Cause for celebration as Shetland Life triumphs at magazine awards

• Town residents welcome draft plans for 300 Staney Hill homes

• Cecil Eunson made new chairman of local NFU branch.

• Catch all the latest in agriculture in our December Landwise

• SIBC marks 30 years in the business