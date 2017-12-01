1st December 2017

A windfarm, a battle of the airlines and a penchant for pennants

A windfarm, a battle of the airlines and a penchant for pennants
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

• Plans for a windfarm in Yell have shifted up a gear – but campaigners warn a ‘Pandora’s box’ has been opened

• Airline bosses are hoping NHS Shetland will take up a deal enabling them to provide flights for hospital appointments

• A health and safety watchdog is making enquires after a man fell from a cherry picker in Lerwick

• Bairns from Bell’s Brae Primary School entered a competition to design a new RNLI pennant

• An intrepid isles swimmer has spoken about the moment he came face to face with an orca in a Norwegian fjord

• Cause for celebration as Shetland Life triumphs at magazine awards

• Town residents welcome draft plans for 300 Staney Hill homes

• Cecil Eunson made new chairman of local NFU branch.

• Catch all the latest in agriculture in our December Landwise

• SIBC marks 30 years in the business

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top