Donna’s wool proves an international hit – and puts Burra on the map

A woman with a passion for wool has spoken of her experiences in setting up an online business and producing her own yarn.

Donna Smith, from Burra, says she has seen orders come from across the globe after establishing the yarn – made from the fleece of Shetland sheep reared in Burra – which she has named Langsoond.

Mrs Smith uses wool from sheep on her father’s croft at Brake, as well as fleeces from two holdings nearby.

A former patron of Shetland Wool Week, she became inspired after meeting a couple from Philadelphia during a promotional trip for Wool Week to the United States.

Since then she has also set up an online shop, which has gained attention from far and wide.

Her new product was launched at the Shetland Wool Week Maker’s Market in Lerwick at the end of September.

And Mrs Smith says the response has so far been “amazing”

“It is clear that people want to buy something they know the origin of, and something that is unique,” she said.

“Since then I have set up an online shop and orders have come from all over the world. It is amazing to think that a small piece of Burra is at the other side of the world!”

