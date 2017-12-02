Strike averted at gas plant after workers vote to accept offer

The imminent threat of strike action by Unite union members working at the Shetland Gas Plant has been lifted following a vote to accept a company offer.

There had been fears production at the plant could come to a halt if union members working for the Total plant’s main sub-contractor Aker Solutions backed industrial action.

In October Unite union members voted in favour of strike action over a dispute on basic pay and holiday pay.

Aker then subsequently made an additional offer to the workers.

The results on the consultation ballot on that offer have now been determined. Eighty-four per cent of union members participated in the ballot. Of those, 57 per cent voted in favour of accepting the renewed offer with 43 per cent rejecting it.

The core deal on offer involves a one per cent rise in basic pay for all workers with a holiday pay compensation payment of £1,200. A further compensation payment of £2,600 for lost holiday pay has been agreed by Aker subject to new contracts being established early in the New Year.

Unite Regional Officer John Boland said: “The deal on offer has been accepted, albeit that there was a considerable number of workers in favour of pursuing industrial action.

“The company has said in good faith that the core deal on basic pay and a £1,200 compensation lump sum on holiday pay will be in pay packets before Christmas.

“That along with another lump sum next year of more than £2,000 has been seen as a reasonable offer by a majority of union members.”

The union says the additional lump sum is subject to further agreements on new contracts next year which will specify terms and conditions and holiday pay to a greater degree than the present staff contracts.