WATCH: Santa and a goat lead Christmas light parade

Crowds visiting the Lerwck town centre this afternoon could not “goat” enough of Santa and his little helpers.

For many, of course, Father Christmas was the main attraction at today’s Christmas light switch-on parade.

But even Santa had competition from Connor the goat, who drew attention from young and old alike.

The decision to include Connor was not made on the hoof, either – Soap company Love from Shetland were behind the decision to make Connor a major attraction for the gathered crowds.

And he didn’t get their goat, either – many folk, children especially, were only too glad to have made a new four-legged friend.

But Santa needn’t lock horns with Connor. The main attraction of the day was still the chance to see St Nicholas himself.

All of which meant a goat deal of Christmas cheer for one and all.