5th December 2017

Major road closed after water main bursts

A major road in Lerwick has been closed off on Monday night after a major water main burst leaving homes without running water.

The pipe burst near Sound Service Station late on Monday afternoon.

There is said to be significant flooding in the area and drivers are being advised to stay away.

Scottish Water said it had received reports of loss of water supply, low pressure and discoloured water from the area.

It said this was under investigation and it hopes to have supplies restored as quickly as possible.

 

 

