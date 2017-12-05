5th December 2017

Queen’s Nurse honour for child health specialist Clare

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Shetland nurse Clare Stiles has been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse – the first time the honour has been made in Scotland for almost 50 years.

Clare Stiles (right) receives her award from Prue Leith. Photo: Lesley Martin courtesy of QNIS

Ms Stiles is the team leader for child health and was one of 20 to get the title. She was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

She oversees a group of health visitors, school nurses and children’s nurses looking after all children across the Islands.

“I want our nursing to be excellent,” said Ms Stiles. “To be the very best it can possibly be, and to make a difference to people’s lives.

“Being a Queen’s Nurse is challenging me to think about how I achieve that, and pushing my boundaries creatively.

“It’s been an incredible experience and I feel it’s been a real honour to be selected for the QNIS programme. It has taken me on a momentous journey of learning which I look forward to sharing with my team who have supported me throughout.”

She is keen to attract new nurses to Shetland, acting as an ambassador to inspire them.

After completing the QNIS programme she has earned the right to use the Queen’s Nurse title which dates back to the late 19th century when nurses trained at institutes across Scotland until 1969.

She is among 20 community nurses that were presented with a certificate and badge by Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith during the QNIS awards ceremony in Edinburgh on Friday.

Others within the group to receive the title include a midwife caring for asylum seeking mothers in Glasgow, a nurse in police custody, practice and district nurses, school nurses, a mental health nurse, a care home and a parish nurse.

Clare Cable, chief executive and nurse director of QNIS, said: “These 20 exceptional individuals can be deservedly proud of being awarded this prestigious title.

“From the late 1880s, Queen’s Nurses were social reformers who were taking public health into people’s homes to help families take better care of themselves. The modern Queen’s Nurses are building on this proud heritage – sharing this pioneering spirit to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities of Scotland.”

Tags:
Child Health
Clare Stiles
Nursing
Prue Leith
Queen's Nurse

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top