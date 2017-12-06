6th December 2017

Ferry disruption possible amid bad weather

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Bad weather could mean disruption to the NorthLink ferry sailings this week.

The southbound service this evening (Wednesday), due to leave Lerwick at 5.30pm, could arrive in Aberdeen tomorrow morning up to one hour later than scheduled.

Tomorrow’s (Thursday) NorthLink sailings – both to and from Lerwick – are currently under review but marked with “a high probability of cancellation”.

The services affected are the M.V Hrossey’s scheduled 5pm departure from Aberdeen (sailing to Orkney and Lerwick) and the M.V Hjaltland’s journey from Lerwick to Aberdeen, due to leave at 7pm.

An update on tomorrow’s sailings is expected tomorrow.

Further disruption might come later this week.

Tags:
Aberdeen
Lerwick
NorthLink
sailings

More articles about Aberdeen, Lerwick, NorthLink and sailings

Fire service called out to Lerwick house
Fire service called out to Lerwick house
05/12/2017
Major road closed after water main bursts
Major road closed after water main bursts
04/12/2017
Threat of poor weather brings ferry disruption
Threat of poor weather brings ferry disruption
29/11/2017
Ferry to leave early
Ferry to leave early
25/11/2017
Market Cross Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick
Market Cross Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick
23/11/2017
Ferry to leave early
Ferry to leave early
21/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top