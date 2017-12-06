Ferry disruption possible amid bad weather

Bad weather could mean disruption to the NorthLink ferry sailings this week.

The southbound service this evening (Wednesday), due to leave Lerwick at 5.30pm, could arrive in Aberdeen tomorrow morning up to one hour later than scheduled.

Tomorrow’s (Thursday) NorthLink sailings – both to and from Lerwick – are currently under review but marked with “a high probability of cancellation”.

The services affected are the M.V Hrossey’s scheduled 5pm departure from Aberdeen (sailing to Orkney and Lerwick) and the M.V Hjaltland’s journey from Lerwick to Aberdeen, due to leave at 7pm.

An update on tomorrow’s sailings is expected tomorrow.

Further disruption might come later this week.