6th December 2017

Loganair offers free travel adjustments

Loganair are offering customers the opportunity to adjust their travel plans without charge ahead of predicted adverse weather.

Forecasts for Thursday afternoon suggest Storm Caroline will bring high winds to the north of Scotland with low temperatures, snow and ice potentially following on Friday and Saturday.

The airline is, therefore, offering customers travelling on flights to or from Sumburgh a chance to re-book their journey free of charge.

Any passengers booked on flights from Thursday afternoon through to and including Saturday 9th December can choose to change their booking to any available alternative flight up to Wednesday 13th December.

The company, meanwhile, is continuing to plan to fly all its scheduled services and will have standby aircraft and crews at the ready should weather permit disrupted services to fly.

