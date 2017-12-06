Man who struck partner’s head off wall is denied bail

A man who carried out an assault against his partner has been remanded in custody after the Crown insisted he was likely to offend again.

Simon Cooper, 31, of Bath, admitted breaching a bail order when he behaved threateningly towards the woman and struck her head off a wall at a Lerwick address, causing injury. He twice struggled violently with police officers.

The court heard the charges were aggravated by him being abusive towards his partner.

Cooper had also attended the address where his partner was, breaching a bail order directing him not to approach or contact her – although Sheriff Philip Mann was told that Cooper had gone there at her behest. Sentence was deferred for reports.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie warned bail would not be appropriate in Cooper’s case.

“We’re not only dealing with domestic incidents. We’re dealing with two very serious offences. The difficulty I have is any time he gets into contact with the police he behaves in a violent manner.”

The fiscal said he understood Cooper had made threats that if he was remanded he would “kick off”.

“This is a repetition of his previous behaviour. The penny isn’t dropping with him that that sort of puerile, infantile behaviour carries no weight.

“I think the court would be entitled to infer from this behaviour that there would be very little prospect of him obtempering any bail order.”

The accused was represented by defence agent Tommy Allan. But Cooper himself was given the chance to apologise in person to the sheriff for his behaviour in court during a previous appearance.

“I no longer wish to drink, which is a great factor in this,” he said.

“I just want to see my kids, and I apologise so much for my behaviour.”

Mr Allan urged the sheriff to release Cooper on bail until the reports were ready, adding there was “considerable background” in Cooper’s health which needed to be explored.

“If he breaches his bail in any way then he will have to face the consequences.”

Addressing Cooper, Sheriff Mann said: “I’m going to adjourn matters and defer sentence for a criminal justice social work report.

“Bail is a very difficult decision for any sheriff to make. I have to make the observation that a custodial sentence is a very serious possibility here. That being the case, and having regard to the nature of your offending, I’m not persuaded bail is appropriate on this occasion, and you will be remanded.”

Cooper will appear again for sentence on 20th December.