6th December 2017

Schools to close early as Storm Caroline set to batter isles

All schools in Shetland will close at 1pm on Thursday – as a precautionary measure with “Storm Caroline” set to batter the isles.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning, saying power cuts are likely and there is potential for damage. Storm force winds with gusts upto 90mph and above are predicted.

Schools will remain closed on Friday 8th December. The strong winds are forecast to continue into Friday, with an added risk of snow and ice, which is expected to cause travel disruption.

Shetland Islands Council will continue to update an “Adverse Weather” page with details of any services disrupted. The Shetland Times will post updates.

According to the Met Office: “Storm Caroline is expected to bring a spell of very windy weather to northern Scotland. Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are expected widely with gusts to 90 mph possible in exposed areas.

“Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life. Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blowing off roofs.

“Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected. There is a good chance that power cuts may also occur. Large waves are expected and beach material may be thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

