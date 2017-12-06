6th December 2017

Water ingress at Gilbert Bain Hospital

1 comment, , by , in News, ST Online

A temporary waiting area has been created at the Gilbert Bain Hospital after ongoing heavy rain has caused water ingress in the building’s main corridor.

The outpatients waiting area and A&E have also been affected by the weather leading to the creation of a temporary waiting area in the hospital canteen.

Work to identify the source of the leak and perform remedial repairs is ongoing. All patient services and clinics are running as usual and contingency plans are in place if the water damage becomes more extensive.

Tags:
Gilbert Bain Hospital
Weather

More articles about Gilbert Bain Hospital and Weather

Loganair offers free travel adjustments
Loganair offers free travel adjustments
06/12/2017
Schools to close early as Storm Caroline set to batter isles
Schools to close early as Storm Caroline set to batter isles
06/12/2017
Threat of poor weather brings ferry disruption
Threat of poor weather brings ferry disruption
29/11/2017

One comment

  1. Gordon downing

    Nothing new there. Every time it rains the main corridor and reception areas let in water. This has been the case for the last 17 years and more. Even after re roofing the problem continued. Yet again money spent on surplus to requirements management in nhs Shetland. Spend the money where it’s needed

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top