Water ingress at Gilbert Bain Hospital

A temporary waiting area has been created at the Gilbert Bain Hospital after ongoing heavy rain has caused water ingress in the building’s main corridor.

The outpatients waiting area and A&E have also been affected by the weather leading to the creation of a temporary waiting area in the hospital canteen.

Work to identify the source of the leak and perform remedial repairs is ongoing. All patient services and clinics are running as usual and contingency plans are in place if the water damage becomes more extensive.