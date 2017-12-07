7th December 2017

Ferry cancellations as Storm Caroline awaits

, by , in News, ST Online

This evening’s (Thursday) NorthLink ferry sailings have been cancelled in anticipation of Storm Caroline.

The affected services are the H.V Hrossey’s scheduled journey from Aberdeen to Lerwick at 5pm and the M.V Hjaltland’s journey from Lerwick to Aberdeen at 7pm.

Tomorrow’s services to and from Aberdeen have been classed as having “a high probability of cancellation”. An update will follow tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, freight services scheduled for tonight have also been cancelled. The M.V Helliar will no longer sail from Lerwick to Aberdeen at 6pm, while the M.V Hildasay will no longer depart Aberdeen for Lerwick, also at 6pm.

Storm Caroline is expected to bring winds with speeds up to 90mph.

Tags:
Aberdeen
cancellations
ferry
Lerwick
NorthLink
Storm Caroline

More articles about Aberdeen, cancellations, ferry, Lerwick, NorthLink and Storm Caroline

Schools to close early as Storm Caroline set to batter isles
Schools to close early as Storm Caroline set to batter isles
06/12/2017
Ferry disruption possible amid bad weather
Ferry disruption possible amid bad weather
06/12/2017
Fire service called out to Lerwick house
Fire service called out to Lerwick house
05/12/2017
Major road closed after water main bursts
Major road closed after water main bursts
04/12/2017
Threat of poor weather brings ferry disruption
Threat of poor weather brings ferry disruption
29/11/2017
Ferry to leave early
Ferry to leave early
25/11/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top