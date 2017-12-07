Ferry cancellations as Storm Caroline awaits

This evening’s (Thursday) NorthLink ferry sailings have been cancelled in anticipation of Storm Caroline.

The affected services are the H.V Hrossey’s scheduled journey from Aberdeen to Lerwick at 5pm and the M.V Hjaltland’s journey from Lerwick to Aberdeen at 7pm.

Tomorrow’s services to and from Aberdeen have been classed as having “a high probability of cancellation”. An update will follow tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, freight services scheduled for tonight have also been cancelled. The M.V Helliar will no longer sail from Lerwick to Aberdeen at 6pm, while the M.V Hildasay will no longer depart Aberdeen for Lerwick, also at 6pm.

Storm Caroline is expected to bring winds with speeds up to 90mph.