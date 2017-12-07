In this week’s episode, podcast host Marjolein interviews Sandra Jamieson, weel kent in the world of Shetland sports.

She has excelled in and taught archery as well as being one of the figureheads involved with winning the bid and the hosting of the NatWest Island Games in Shetland in 2005.

Sandra was also awarded the prestigious Lifetime Endeavour Award at the Shetland Sports Awards 2017 and speaks about the night and her experience.

You can read an interview in Friday’s Shetland Times.