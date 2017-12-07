Power outage for more 3,000 properties across the isles
More than 3,000 properties across Shetland have been left without power due to heavy winds battering the isles as part of Storm Caroline.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said extra engineers had been sent to Shetland to help combat address the damage to overhead power cables.
It is hoping to restore the majority of power to customers by 10pm tonight, however because of the high winds some work will have to be carried out in better conditions.
