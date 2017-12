, by Shetland Times , in News

Two further education institutions are shutting their doors early today (Thursday) in anticipation of Storm Caroline.

Shetland College and the NAFC Marine Centre will close at 1pm this afternoon.

They will be closed all day tomorrow (Friday).

Shetland Islands Council is updating its service disruption page here: https://www.shetland.gov.uk/adverseweather/default.asp