Storm Caroline latest: Some homes ‘to be without power all night’

Some customers in Shetland are likely to be without power all night, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

The supplier is on “yellow alert” as Storm Caroline has been causing chaos across the isles – with gusts of 100mph recorded in Gremista, Lerwick.

Around 3,000 properties lost power this afternoon. And although about 1,300 homes have been reconnected SSEN says the “continued severity of the wind speeds experienced in Shetland” means some will “remain off supply all night”.

The firm has also warned that the arctic blast that will follow the storm tomorrow morning will cause further problems “due to the risk of line icing, where snow accumulates and freezes on the overhead electricity network”.

Director of customer operations, Dale Cargill, apologised to those who had lost power but urged “continued patience as our teams battle against the elements to restore power”.

He added: “With heavy snow and risk of lightning forecast for many parts tomorrow, as well as the continued situation in Shetland, we remain on yellow alert. If any of our customers do experience a power cut, or have any concerns about a vulnerable family member or community member, I would encourage them to please call us on the national power cut emergency number, 105.”

Meanwhile, police have urged motorists to stay off the roads unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.

Emergency services and the SIC’s roads department have been dealing with several reports of damaged property and obstructions on the roads.

The main road between Hillswick and Urafirth was blocked by fallen debris.

Other roads are affected by flying debris, said chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch, and “anyone on the road is urged to drive with extreme care till this current spell of bad weather subsides”.

All council ferries are suspended and the vessels have been securely moored for the night.