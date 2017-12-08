8th December 2017

Ferry funding backing, Toft pier, Storm Caroline

0 comments

Inside this week’s Shetland Times

  • Holyrood backs motion calling for fair ferry funding as parties unite but SNP calls out Lib Dems
  • Multi-million-pound revamp of the Toft pier given thumbs up by councillors despite EU funding worries
  • Schools closed and ferries cancelled as ‘Storm Caroline’ approaches
  • Stars of a new BBC documentary that goes behind the scenes at the Gilbert Bain Hospital are hoping the show will help recruit medics
  • Doctors express concerns over town housing plans

And much more…

Tags:
fair ferry funding
Gilbert Bain Hospital
Island Medics
Storm Caroline

