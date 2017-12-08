Storm Caroline forces ferry cancellations and road closures

NorthLink has cancelled all ferry services to and from Shetland for the second day running.

The operator said that it hopes to return to its normal schedule on Saturday when the high winds which battered the isles last night are forecast to ease.

Meanwhile, the A970 between Hillswick and Urafirth remains closed due to debris on the road caused by the collapse of part of a building.

As of Friday morning council roads staff were said to be assessing the damage and hope to open the road as soon as possible.

All schools, alongside Shetland College and the NAFC Marine Centre, have been closed with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for ice and snow.

A number of Shetland’s inter-island ferries were suspended, pending a review, including those to Yell, Unst, Papa Stour and Skerries. The Whalsay ferry was operating a reduced service and only Bressay was running as scheduled.

There was also damage to the council’s Solarhus offices at North Ness.

A member of the estates operations team said: “There has been some damage to Solarhus, which has lost two roof panels at the north side of the building in the overnight winds but the damage is not thought to be substantial.

“Council staff are currently assessing the building and conducting safety checks, before staff reoccupy the building.”