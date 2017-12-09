10th December 2017

Brae High School issues advice to parents after Storm Caroline

Parents and children are instructed to avoid using the front entrance to Brae High School on Monday following damage inflicted by Storm Caroline.

High winds caused damage to the roof of the North Mainland Leisure Centre and the surrounding area has been cordoned off for safety.

Parents dropping off children at the primary or nursery departments of the school on Monday should use the back door beside the PE department.

The damage to the leisure centre’s roof will be assessed next week. The swimming pool will be closed until further notice.

 

 

 

 

Brae High School
Storm Caroline

