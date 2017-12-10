Flooded vessel saved by fire service

Four fire engines were called into action yesterday (Saturday) to pump out water from a vessel in Scalloway.

The engine room of the Norwegian-registered Viking Gripfisk had taken on 1,200 gallons of water while the boat was in Blacksness Pier. It had no crew or cargo on board.

The call to the emergency services went out at 4.10pm. The first fire engine arrived around 20 minutes later and the others followed.

Using three portable pumps and one ejector pump, the water was removed from the vessel and the incident was under control by 6.01pm.