‘Santa flight’ gives Clan cancer youngsters a real Christmas treat

It was not quite a sleigh ride together – but a group of youngsters battling cancer enjoyed a Christmas party in Lerwick, thanks to a “Santa flight”.

The excursion came courtesy of Loganair which whisked off 23 children and their families and carers to enjoy a festive feast at The Shetland Hotel.

All the passengers on the specially-chartered Saab 2000 which flew into Sumburgh from Aberdeen have been affected by cancer and are receiving support from Clan Cancer Support’s children and families service.

They were looked after by Loganair cabin crew manager Avril McEwan and the crew who were dressed as elves. As well as Santa himself.

At Sumburgh they were met by local families who benefit from the Clan service and enjoyed a Christmas-themed afternoon, complete with presents provided by Loganair staff. The airline has agreed a corporate partnership with Clan, which will be Loganair’s charity partner for 2018.

Clan’s children and family service manager, Tina O’Boyle, said: “We are delighted to have worked closely with the Loganair team to deliver such a great opportunity for some of the children who have been supported by [the service] during 2017.

“During the year Clan supports around 300 children, teens and their families or carers who are affected by a cancer diagnosis throughout north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. We work with children and their families during some of the hardest times in their lives and it is lovely to be able to share some of the happy times too.

“We have welcomed the chance to offer our young clients the experience of being met at the airport by Santa’s elves and singing Christmas carols on a flight with Santa. To be a part of it with them and to share in their joy at Santa’s party in Shetland was a real privilege. I think we all had a wonderful time.”

Loganair commercial director Kay Ryan said: “It was a real pleasure to have CLAN Cancer Support onboard for the Santa Flight to Shetland, on what is the first event in what will be an important relationship for us.

“It’s a special time of the year and we’re thrilled that Santa managed to fit us in to his busy schedule. All of our passengers deserved their fantastic day.”