Firefighters were called out to a car fire in Sandwick on Tuesday morning.

One appliance from the village attended the scene at Park Wynd after being alerted to the fire at 8.56am.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze which was extinguished by 9.35am. There were no injuries.

Meanwhile, there were local reports of a car sliding off the road near Cunningsburgh in icy conditions earlier on Tuesday morning.