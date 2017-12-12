Racing driver Leith questions gritting effort after experiencing ‘seriously slidy’ roads

A racing driver has compared isles roads with a race track after freezing temperatures brought black ice and resulted in several cars being left at the roadsides.

Kristian Leith, from Scalloway, says he had felt more grip on the skid-pan at the Knockhill racing circuit than on any of the routes leading to the village on Monday night.

Mr Leith, who competed and won in the Scottish Fiesta Championship at the Fife circuit this year, says the council has failed to adequately treat the roads.

He has specifically highlighted the loop road serving Scalloway’s school and health centre, where children and older people would typically be.

“I went into town through the Black Gaet and to say it was slippy is an understatement,” he said.

“I came out the North Road and from the Brig o’ Fitch to the Mill Brae was just as bad – seriously, seriously slidy. If the SIC have been gritting it must only be a teaspoon full.

“Even being on the skid pan at Knockhill is no way as slidy. It was absolutely treacherous last night.”

The council yesterday said the Met Office had issued a yellow warning of ice until 11am on Wednesday. It has also posted a video giving advice on winter roads on its website.

Bands of light rain were expected to fall on roads with sub-zero temperatures.

A statement on the council’s website read: “This is likely to result in black ice; while roads will be salted/gritted, drivers are being warned to take particular care over the next 48 hours.”

However, one councillor has praised the work of the gritters and those who operate them.

Chairman of the SIC’s environment and transport committee, Ryan Thomson, said those who drive the gritters often went without the credit they were due.

“Huge credit to the men and women on the gritters, they don’t often get the credit they deserve,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned they should be up there in terms of gratitude with the hydro men and women who brave storm force winds to get our power back on.

“[They are] often leaving the house on treacherous roads gritting all day every day when necessary. I’m very grateful for the work they do.”

Police said they had dealt with eight incidents due to the icy roads. The Black Gaet, between the Scord and Gulberwick, was closed for about an hour and a half on Monday night because of black ice. There were no reports of injuries.