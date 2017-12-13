13th December 2017

BREAKING: Load testing to begin at White House next month

The council has announced that essential load testing on its so-called White House offices in Lerwick’s North Ness should begin on 8th January.

The work is expected to take 10 days to complete.

Preparatory work is under way on the site, with the test area being cleared and scaffolding due to be installed over the next few days.

Access to the building is restricted until further notice, and members of the public using the car-parks at the building are being asked to be aware of the ongoing works.

• More to follow

 

