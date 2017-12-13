Heartbroken owner’s thanks to SSPCA following dog’s death

A heartbroken woman has appealed for people to support the SSPCA in Shetland following the help she received after the death of her dog.

Barbara Jacobs from Assater near Hillswick had to call on the organisation after her dog Lexie, a large long-haired German Shepherd, died on Sunday.

The 65-year-old owner was left at a loss to know how she could dispose of the body.

She phoned the organisation and says she is “so thankful” for the help she received. Now she has called on animal lovers to do what they can to support the organisation.

“I am an elderly lady, I live alone and my dog died. I was left with a major problem. She was a big dog. When she died on Sunday I was left emotionally devastated but also with a practical problem.

“I just wanted to say thank you to the Scottish SPCA, who came round. I don’t have neighbours. The girl from the SPCA came round and between the two of us we wrestled Lexie’s body through the house and out into the van.”