14th December 2017

Westside Pine is town’s most festive

1 comment, , by , in News, ST Online

Marie Gaffney (left) and Marina Hunter receive their trophy from Living Lerwick director Dave Williams. Photo: Ben Mullay

Westside Pine has won the third annual competition for the best Lerwick town centre Christmas window display.

Living Lerwick asked businesses to decorate their windows with a festive theme to encourage the public to vote for them.

The public vote closed on Monday and Westside Pine’s windows were the definite favourite with 79 votes or 27 per cent of the 296 votes cast.
Ninian came in second with 46 votes and the Shetland Community Bike Project was third with 44 votes.

Janet Davidge of Westside Pine said: “Fantastic. We’re absolutely delighted. The windows were a joint effort amongst the staff.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everybody that took the time to vote for our windows.”

Living Lerwick acting chairman Steve Mathieson said: “It’s great to see that the public are really taking part in the best town centre Christmas window display competition.

“This is only the third year we’ve done it. The number of votes received has more than doubled and the amount of effort that has clearly gone into some of the window displays this year is amazing. The standard is very high.”

Tags:
Festive Windows
Living Lerwick
Westside Pine

More articles about Festive Windows, Living Lerwick and Westside Pine

WATCH: Santa and a goat lead Christmas light parade
WATCH: Santa and a goat lead Christmas light parade
02/12/2017
Market Cross Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick
Market Cross Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick
23/11/2017
Unst’s space aspirations, visit from ex-paramilitary and Amenity Trust redundancies
Unst’s space aspirations, visit from ex-paramilitary and Amenity Trust redundancies
17/11/2017
Living Lerwick boss speaks out amid criticism of organisation
Living Lerwick boss speaks out amid criticism of organisation
16/11/2017
Living Lerwick renewed thanks to council backing
Living Lerwick renewed thanks to council backing
25/08/2017
WATCH: New Living Lerwick video shares stories of ‘Da Street’
WATCH: New Living Lerwick video shares stories of ‘Da Street’
24/08/2017

One comment

  1. Lindsay & Colin Wiseman

    Congratulations to Janet & staff, well done.

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top