Westside Pine is town’s most festive

Westside Pine has won the third annual competition for the best Lerwick town centre Christmas window display.

Living Lerwick asked businesses to decorate their windows with a festive theme to encourage the public to vote for them.

The public vote closed on Monday and Westside Pine’s windows were the definite favourite with 79 votes or 27 per cent of the 296 votes cast.

Ninian came in second with 46 votes and the Shetland Community Bike Project was third with 44 votes.

Janet Davidge of Westside Pine said: “Fantastic. We’re absolutely delighted. The windows were a joint effort amongst the staff.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everybody that took the time to vote for our windows.”

Living Lerwick acting chairman Steve Mathieson said: “It’s great to see that the public are really taking part in the best town centre Christmas window display competition.

“This is only the third year we’ve done it. The number of votes received has more than doubled and the amount of effort that has clearly gone into some of the window displays this year is amazing. The standard is very high.”