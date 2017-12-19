19th December 2017

Thousands raised after blaze at Lerwick home

1 comment, , by , in News, ST Online

A fundraising campaign set up by school pupils in the aftermath of a blaze at the home of their deputy head teacher has raised thousands of pounds within a day.

Yesterday morning (Monday), six fire engines were called out to attend a fire at the home of Barney Redman in Sandyloch Drive, Lerwick. No-one was in the building at the time.

Charlie, right, has helped raise thousands of pounds after a fire at the home of AHS deputy head teacher Barney Redman.

In response, Anderson High School pupil Charlie Haddon took to the web on behalf of his fellow sixth years to appeal for donations in a bid to help their teacher.

He wrote: “Mr Redman is a hugely popular teacher in the school, as all pupils and ex-AHS pupils will appreciate! Considering the family have just suffered an awful house fire, I think all those who can afford it should contribute a little to help out!”

In less than a day, Charlie’s JustGiving page has received over £6,000 from 325 individuals. Some have given as much as £100.

Charlie said he and his friends are “so happy” with the amount raised so far.

“It just proves how good a community Shetland is when it comes to things like this,” he added.

The web address for donations is: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlie-haddon

Mr Redman told The Shetland Times that the response from people had reinforced his faith in humanity.

“I’m overwhelmed by the reaction and very thankful,” he said.

“It was set up by Charlie Haddon. I am deputy head at the high school, and he is one of our pupils. It means a lot at this difficult time, and it reinforces your faith in humanity.”

He said he was glad that everybody from the house was safe, including the family’s puppy, a Labrador called Holly. Mr Redman said the family pet was taken from the scene by a Tesco delivery driver.

“I’m just very thankful to the people of Shetland,” he added.

Tags:
Anderson High School
Barney Redman
Charlie Haddon
Lerwick
Sandyloch Drive

More articles about Anderson High School, Barney Redman, Charlie Haddon, Lerwick and Sandyloch Drive

House fire in Lerwick
House fire in Lerwick
18/12/2017
Ferry cancellations as Storm Caroline awaits
Ferry cancellations as Storm Caroline awaits
07/12/2017
Ferry disruption possible amid bad weather
Ferry disruption possible amid bad weather
06/12/2017
Fire service called out to Lerwick house
Fire service called out to Lerwick house
05/12/2017
Major road closed after water main bursts
Major road closed after water main bursts
04/12/2017
Market Cross Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick
Market Cross Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick
23/11/2017

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

One comment

  1. Stuart Bowie

    Good story but think your reporter needs to go back to school, deputy is spelled like this not depute!!!

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top