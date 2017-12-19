Thousands raised after blaze at Lerwick home

A fundraising campaign set up by school pupils in the aftermath of a blaze at the home of their deputy head teacher has raised thousands of pounds within a day.

Yesterday morning (Monday), six fire engines were called out to attend a fire at the home of Barney Redman in Sandyloch Drive, Lerwick. No-one was in the building at the time.

In response, Anderson High School pupil Charlie Haddon took to the web on behalf of his fellow sixth years to appeal for donations in a bid to help their teacher.

He wrote: “Mr Redman is a hugely popular teacher in the school, as all pupils and ex-AHS pupils will appreciate! Considering the family have just suffered an awful house fire, I think all those who can afford it should contribute a little to help out!”

In less than a day, Charlie’s JustGiving page has received over £6,000 from 325 individuals. Some have given as much as £100.

Charlie said he and his friends are “so happy” with the amount raised so far.

“It just proves how good a community Shetland is when it comes to things like this,” he added.

The web address for donations is: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlie-haddon

Mr Redman told The Shetland Times that the response from people had reinforced his faith in humanity.

“I’m overwhelmed by the reaction and very thankful,” he said.

“It was set up by Charlie Haddon. I am deputy head at the high school, and he is one of our pupils. It means a lot at this difficult time, and it reinforces your faith in humanity.”

He said he was glad that everybody from the house was safe, including the family’s puppy, a Labrador called Holly. Mr Redman said the family pet was taken from the scene by a Tesco delivery driver.

“I’m just very thankful to the people of Shetland,” he added.