Car on fire during Lerwick rush-hour

A car was on fire in the south of Lerwick this morning (Wednesday), prompting the attendance of a fire engine.

The vehicle was at the South Road roundabout, near Tesco, when the emergency services were called at 8.42am. No-one was injured.

A fire engine from Lerwick Fire Station arrived at 8.55am and the incident was deemed under control at 9.02am.

A queue of rush-hour traffic stretching from the roundabout to Sound Brae formed while the fire crew set to work.