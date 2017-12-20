20th December 2017

Car on fire during Lerwick rush-hour

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A car was on fire in the south of Lerwick this morning (Wednesday), prompting the attendance of a fire engine.

The vehicle was at the South Road roundabout, near Tesco, when the emergency services were called at 8.42am. No-one was injured.

A fire engine from Lerwick Fire Station arrived at 8.55am and the incident was deemed under control at 9.02am.

A queue of rush-hour traffic stretching from the roundabout to Sound Brae formed while the fire crew set to work.

Tags:
Lerwick
Lerwick Fire Station
South Road
Tesco

More articles about Lerwick, Lerwick Fire Station, South Road and Tesco

Thousands raised after blaze at Lerwick home
Thousands raised after blaze at Lerwick home
19/12/2017
House fire in Lerwick
House fire in Lerwick
18/12/2017
Ferry cancellations as Storm Caroline awaits
Ferry cancellations as Storm Caroline awaits
07/12/2017
Ferry disruption possible amid bad weather
Ferry disruption possible amid bad weather
06/12/2017
Fire service called out to Lerwick house
Fire service called out to Lerwick house
05/12/2017
Major road closed after water main bursts
Major road closed after water main bursts
04/12/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top