20th December 2017

Swan trainee Theo presented with Vevoe Award

The Vevoe Award for Swan trainee of the year has been presented to Theo Irvine, 16, from Burra, in recognition of the qualities he showed during the Nordic Sail trip to Norway, Sweden and Denmark in the summer.

Swan trainee of the year Theo Irvine with Peter Malcolmson who presented the Vevoe Award. Photo: Ben Mullay

Peter Malcolmson, in presenting the trophy, referred to the outstanding contributions Theo had made towards the success of the trip, and it was a family return to the Swan as his grandfather had spent a season on her at the herring fishing in the early 1950s.

The Vevoe Trophy was commis­sioned by the Swan Trust and named after the home of the Simp­son family from Whalsay, who were closely involved with owning and managing the Swan for over 50 years during her herring fishing career.

The trophy is a replica of the Swan‘s original wheel, beautifully and accurately made by Lowrie Robertson of Unst, who had assistance with some intri­cate details from Maurice Manson and Ian Smith of Lerwick and Peter Mouat of Unst.

Meanwhile the Swan has an exciting new diary for 2018 which will include a five-week trip to Norway, reaching as far north as Lofoten, and taking in the Norwegian coast from Alesund to the picturesque islands.

In addition the boat will take part in the Tall Ships races from Sunderland to Esbjerg and from Esbjerg to Stavanger.

There will be the normal weekend sails around Shetland including day-trips to Foula and various school trips throughout the early summer.

