Three taken to hospital after collision south of Quarff.

Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision between Quarff and Cunningsburgh on Thursday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene, four miles south of Quarff.

Two fire engines from Lerwick travelled to the scene after receiving the call at about 5pm.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free people following the collision.

One lane was blocked and the road was re-opened by police just after 6pm.